20241 Willowbend Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see this wonderful 2 story with all 4 bedrooms located on the upper level. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! This home features, granite and hardwood flooring in a peaceful location, with great back yard! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.