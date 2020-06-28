All apartments in Parker
Parker, CO
20241 Willowbend Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:21 PM

20241 Willowbend Lane

20241 Willowbend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20241 Willowbend Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Must see this wonderful 2 story with all 4 bedrooms located on the upper level. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! This home features, granite and hardwood flooring in a peaceful location, with great back yard! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20241 Willowbend Lane have any available units?
20241 Willowbend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 20241 Willowbend Lane have?
Some of 20241 Willowbend Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20241 Willowbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20241 Willowbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20241 Willowbend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20241 Willowbend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20241 Willowbend Lane offer parking?
No, 20241 Willowbend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20241 Willowbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20241 Willowbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20241 Willowbend Lane have a pool?
No, 20241 Willowbend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20241 Willowbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 20241 Willowbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20241 Willowbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20241 Willowbend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
