Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

20226 Willowbend Lane

20226 Willowbend Lane · (720) 594-4224
Location

20226 Willowbend Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,525

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious 3 bedroom with granite counter tops throughout located in Hidden River Community. Bonus room and office space in basement. This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20226 Willowbend Lane have any available units?
20226 Willowbend Lane has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 20226 Willowbend Lane have?
Some of 20226 Willowbend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20226 Willowbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20226 Willowbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20226 Willowbend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20226 Willowbend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20226 Willowbend Lane offer parking?
No, 20226 Willowbend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20226 Willowbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20226 Willowbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20226 Willowbend Lane have a pool?
No, 20226 Willowbend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20226 Willowbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 20226 Willowbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20226 Willowbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20226 Willowbend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
