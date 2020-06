Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Nice quiet condo development. This ground level unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom. It has many great amenities including a club house with a pool that is only a 60 second walk from the front door of the apartment. There is a giant park adjacent to the complex. The unit has two covered patios, a gas fire place, and washer and dryer included. There are also lot's of great restaurants around including Parker's main street and is very accessible to Castle Rock or E 470. Please contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619 - 6068 for additional questions or to set up a showing. You can also submit an application via our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com Prefer NO pets.