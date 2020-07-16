18669 Stroh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Available to move in 7/20/2020



Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo. Located off of Highway 83 and Stroh Road- this unit is in a quiet Parker neighborhood with an HOA that offers awesome community and clubhouse access amenities for its' Residents!



This condo offers unique features- including a key-less access door code for safety and convenience, and second-floor unit elevated views- all with the added convenience of covered walk-in level access to your front door from the parking lot. This end-unit includes a large east-facing Balcony for enjoying those sunrises and looking out over the Cherry Creek trails. Other features include: granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms, updated fixtures and a gorgeous Master Bathroom steam shower. There is also separate laundry room with additional storage in the unit- complete with a Washer and Dryer for your convenience.



Restrictions:

Housing Assistance: Not Available

Dogs: Yes

Cats: Yes

Pets under 30lbs may be considered with owner approval first. Additional fees and deposits may apply upon approval. See our breed restriction list online: www.progressivepropertygroup.com



1,855.00/ month Rent.

1,855.00/ month Security Deposit

$55 Application fee for every applicant over 18 years old



Water, Sewer and Trash included in Rent

Electricity and Gas to be in tenant's name during duration of lease through Xcel Energy and IREA electric.



*Renters Insurance Required*



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



