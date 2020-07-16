All apartments in Parker
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

18669 Stroh Road

18669 East Stroh Road · (719) 283-6680
Location

18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,855

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Available to move in 7/20/2020

PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.

Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo. Located off of Highway 83 and Stroh Road- this unit is in a quiet Parker neighborhood with an HOA that offers awesome community and clubhouse access amenities for its' Residents!

This condo offers unique features- including a key-less access door code for safety and convenience, and second-floor unit elevated views- all with the added convenience of covered walk-in level access to your front door from the parking lot. This end-unit includes a large east-facing Balcony for enjoying those sunrises and looking out over the Cherry Creek trails. Other features include: granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms, updated fixtures and a gorgeous Master Bathroom steam shower. There is also separate laundry room with additional storage in the unit- complete with a Washer and Dryer for your convenience.

Restrictions:
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: Yes
Cats: Yes
Pets under 30lbs may be considered with owner approval first. Additional fees and deposits may apply upon approval. See our breed restriction list online: www.progressivepropertygroup.com

1,855.00/ month Rent.
1,855.00/ month Security Deposit
$55 Application fee for every applicant over 18 years old

Water, Sewer and Trash included in Rent
Electricity and Gas to be in tenant's name during duration of lease through Xcel Energy and IREA electric.

Call us or email us today with any questions about this property!

You can also schedule a showing online here: www.progressivepropertygroup.com

*Renters Insurance Required*

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18669 Stroh Road have any available units?
18669 Stroh Road has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18669 Stroh Road have?
Some of 18669 Stroh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18669 Stroh Road currently offering any rent specials?
18669 Stroh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18669 Stroh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18669 Stroh Road is pet friendly.
Does 18669 Stroh Road offer parking?
Yes, 18669 Stroh Road offers parking.
Does 18669 Stroh Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18669 Stroh Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18669 Stroh Road have a pool?
No, 18669 Stroh Road does not have a pool.
Does 18669 Stroh Road have accessible units?
No, 18669 Stroh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18669 Stroh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18669 Stroh Road does not have units with dishwashers.
