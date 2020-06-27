All apartments in Parker
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
17703 East Cloudberry Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

17703 East Cloudberry Drive

17703 East Cloudberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17703 East Cloudberry Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 5 bathroom home located in the sought after Town of Parker! This home features a spacious kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have any available units?
17703 East Cloudberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 17703 East Cloudberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17703 East Cloudberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17703 East Cloudberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive offer parking?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have a pool?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17703 East Cloudberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17703 East Cloudberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
