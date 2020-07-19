All apartments in Parker
17636 Hoyt Plaza
17636 Hoyt Plaza

17636 Hoyt Place · No Longer Available
Location

17636 Hoyt Place, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
~COMING SOON~ Available Fri. 06/26/20 Spacious multi-level home located in the well maintained Clarke Farms community. The house includes a family room with a large window and a lot of natural sunlight. The kitchen/dining area combination has a kitchen island, lots of cabinet and countertop space, stove, fridge and dishwasher. Lower level has a den with gas fireplace and access to the back yard and garage. The second story has the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and the large master with spacious master closet and 3/4 master bathroom (no tub, shower only). Basement includes large rec-room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) . Fenced back yard with a nice deck off the den. It also has a 2 car attached garage with work bench area, a/c and sprinklers. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have any available units?
17636 Hoyt Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have?
Some of 17636 Hoyt Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17636 Hoyt Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
17636 Hoyt Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17636 Hoyt Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 17636 Hoyt Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 17636 Hoyt Plaza offers parking.
Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17636 Hoyt Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have a pool?
No, 17636 Hoyt Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have accessible units?
No, 17636 Hoyt Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 17636 Hoyt Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17636 Hoyt Plaza has units with dishwashers.
