Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:16 PM

17020 Carr Ave

17020 East Carr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17020 East Carr Avenue, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17020 Carr Ave have any available units?
17020 Carr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 17020 Carr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17020 Carr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17020 Carr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17020 Carr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17020 Carr Ave offer parking?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17020 Carr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17020 Carr Ave have a pool?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17020 Carr Ave have accessible units?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17020 Carr Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17020 Carr Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17020 Carr Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

