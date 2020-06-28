16736 East Hollow Horn Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace media room

Fantastic single-family, ranch-style home in Parker! Your future home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms New Carpets & Fresh Paint. Spacious open floor plan with living room and Dining Room, formal Study/Den with double French doors (also a conforming bedroom), large kitchen with casual dining space. Open the sliding doors to the back yard, and your meals become a barbecue! Home backs to beautiful Open Space! Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bathroom! Whole house wired for Internet and Cable TV. Pre-wiring installed for Home Security System and built-in media center next to the cozy fireplace with pre-wiring



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included -Trash

Laundry - Hookups

Fireplace -yes

Parking -2 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District -Douglas



