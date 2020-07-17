All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:40 PM

13074 Coffee Tree Street

13074 Coffeetree Street · (720) 594-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13074 Coffeetree Street, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch style home located in Parker! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Beautiful harwood floors, Chefs kitchen with stainless double convenction ovens, vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have any available units?
13074 Coffee Tree Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have?
Some of 13074 Coffee Tree Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13074 Coffee Tree Street currently offering any rent specials?
13074 Coffee Tree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13074 Coffee Tree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13074 Coffee Tree Street is pet friendly.
Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street offer parking?
No, 13074 Coffee Tree Street does not offer parking.
Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13074 Coffee Tree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have a pool?
No, 13074 Coffee Tree Street does not have a pool.
Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have accessible units?
No, 13074 Coffee Tree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13074 Coffee Tree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13074 Coffee Tree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
