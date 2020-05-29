Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage key fob access

12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unfinished basement, and 2-car garage in the sought after Anthology neighborhood in Parker! Open floor plan with keyless entry, vaulted living room and dining room, powder room, and laundry with full size washer/dryer. LTV hardwood flooring throughout including staircase and all bedrooms. Cozy family room features a rocked, gas fireplace with mantel, and ceiling fan. Open and spacious kitchen with tile countertops and flooring, new stainless appliances with gas range, center island, pantry, and breakfast nook. Second level offers a luxurious master bedroom with 5-piece bath and a walk-in closet. The hallway leads to 3 additional spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans that shares one full bath. Professional landscaping with sprinkler system and large concrete patio that backs to greenbelt if perfect for private entertaining. Anthology has miles of trails, parks, a community pool, clubhouse, and is walking distance to Legacy Point Elementary. Small dogs accepted with $250 refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. NO CATS. Central AC & Trash included. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; Schedule your showing online at IntegrityRM.net/Rentals



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $2,450

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / mos



**Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4114089)