Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12962 Banyon Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

12962 Banyon Cir

12962 Banyon Circle · (720) 903-4341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12962 Banyon Cir · Avail. Aug 8

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
key fob access
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unfinished basement, and 2-car garage in the sought after Anthology neighborhood in Parker! Open floor plan with keyless entry, vaulted living room and dining room, powder room, and laundry with full size washer/dryer. LTV hardwood flooring throughout including staircase and all bedrooms. Cozy family room features a rocked, gas fireplace with mantel, and ceiling fan. Open and spacious kitchen with tile countertops and flooring, new stainless appliances with gas range, center island, pantry, and breakfast nook. Second level offers a luxurious master bedroom with 5-piece bath and a walk-in closet. The hallway leads to 3 additional spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans that shares one full bath. Professional landscaping with sprinkler system and large concrete patio that backs to greenbelt if perfect for private entertaining. Anthology has miles of trails, parks, a community pool, clubhouse, and is walking distance to Legacy Point Elementary. Small dogs accepted with $250 refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. NO CATS. Central AC & Trash included. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; Schedule your showing online at IntegrityRM.net/Rentals

Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $2,450
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / mos

**Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4114089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 Banyon Cir have any available units?
12962 Banyon Cir has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12962 Banyon Cir have?
Some of 12962 Banyon Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 Banyon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12962 Banyon Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 Banyon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12962 Banyon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12962 Banyon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12962 Banyon Cir does offer parking.
Does 12962 Banyon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12962 Banyon Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 Banyon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12962 Banyon Cir has a pool.
Does 12962 Banyon Cir have accessible units?
No, 12962 Banyon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 Banyon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12962 Banyon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
