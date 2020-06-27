Rent Calculator
12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive
12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive
12497 South Sopris Creek Drive
Location
12497 South Sopris Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
-Large back yard backing to open space
-3 Car Garage
-Large unfinished basement
Available April 21st
Text Ben for showings at 720.935,0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have any available units?
12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parker, CO
.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parker Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have?
Some of 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12497 S. Sopris Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
