All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12450 South Hollow Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12450 South Hollow Creek Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

12450 South Hollow Creek Court

12450 South Hollow Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12450 South Hollow Creek Court, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level home in wonderful Parker neighborhood. House boasts an open floor plan, loft space and great exterior space. This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have any available units?
12450 South Hollow Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 12450 South Hollow Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
12450 South Hollow Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 South Hollow Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court offer parking?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have a pool?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 South Hollow Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12450 South Hollow Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs