12182 South Great Plain Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:18 AM

12182 South Great Plain Way

12182 South Great Plain Way · No Longer Available
Location

12182 South Great Plain Way, Parker, CO 80134
Douglas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Parker! This home features a spacious island kitchen with a breakfast area and formal dining room. With high ceilings in the living room, the space feels even larger than it is. With large windows throughout, this home fills with natural light. Enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the back deck! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

12182 South Great Plain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
12182 South Great Plain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 12182 South Great Plain Way is pet friendly.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not offer parking.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not have a pool.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not have accessible units.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 12182 South Great Plain Way does not have units with air conditioning.
