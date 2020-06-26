12182 South Great Plain Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Parker! This home features a spacious island kitchen with a breakfast area and formal dining room. With high ceilings in the living room, the space feels even larger than it is. With large windows throughout, this home fills with natural light. Enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the back deck! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.