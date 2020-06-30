11835 Trail View Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,735 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, clubhouse, or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Auburn Hills Community Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Khols, Target, Park Meadows Mall, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Gold Rush Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



