Parker, CO
11835 Trail View Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

11835 Trail View Lane

11835 Trail View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11835 Trail View Lane, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,735 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, clubhouse, or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Auburn Hills Community Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Khols, Target, Park Meadows Mall, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Gold Rush Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11835 Trail View Lane have any available units?
11835 Trail View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11835 Trail View Lane have?
Some of 11835 Trail View Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11835 Trail View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11835 Trail View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11835 Trail View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11835 Trail View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 11835 Trail View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11835 Trail View Lane offers parking.
Does 11835 Trail View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11835 Trail View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11835 Trail View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11835 Trail View Lane has a pool.
Does 11835 Trail View Lane have accessible units?
No, 11835 Trail View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11835 Trail View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11835 Trail View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

