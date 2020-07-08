Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Parker - Must See!! - Property Id: 187727



11242 Tumbleweed Way - MEADS CROSSING - 1500 Square foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level house. Main floor has spacious living room with bay window, kitchen with eating space and island. Upper floor includes a master bedroom with attached bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full common bathroom. Lower level features a family room / den with gas fireplace. Partial finished basement, covered patio, 2 car garage and air conditioning. Must See! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187727

