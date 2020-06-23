All apartments in Parker
10823 South Twenty Mile Road
10823 South Twenty Mile Road

10823 S Twenty Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

10823 S Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,104 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

