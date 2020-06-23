10823 South Twenty Mile Road

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,104 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



