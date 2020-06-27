All apartments in Parker
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

10814 Shaw Ct

10814 Shaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Shaw Court, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Cute 4 bed 2.5 bath home close to downtown Parker and 10 min to Ridgegate Light Rail. High vaulted ceilings with natural light. Recently updated master bath. Multiple smart-home features; Nest thermostat and smart light switches. Walking distance to park, community pool, and Cherry Creek trail. Beautiful backyard with established grapes and raspberries. Finished half basement with plenty of room. Comes partially furnished.

Rent includes Trash and HOA.
Small dogs allowed, additional $500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Shaw Ct have any available units?
10814 Shaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10814 Shaw Ct have?
Some of 10814 Shaw Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Shaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Shaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Shaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Shaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Shaw Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10814 Shaw Ct offers parking.
Does 10814 Shaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Shaw Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Shaw Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Shaw Ct has a pool.
Does 10814 Shaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 10814 Shaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Shaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Shaw Ct has units with dishwashers.
