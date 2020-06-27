10814 Shaw Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Cute 4 bed 2.5 bath home close to downtown Parker and 10 min to Ridgegate Light Rail. High vaulted ceilings with natural light. Recently updated master bath. Multiple smart-home features; Nest thermostat and smart light switches. Walking distance to park, community pool, and Cherry Creek trail. Beautiful backyard with established grapes and raspberries. Finished half basement with plenty of room. Comes partially furnished.



Rent includes Trash and HOA.

Small dogs allowed, additional $500 deposit.