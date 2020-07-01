All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10787 South Twenty Mile Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10787 South Twenty Mile Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 PM

10787 South Twenty Mile Road

10787 S Twenty Mile Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10787 S Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,117 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and enjoy access to the community pool, club house, or fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, and Railbender Skatepark. Also nearby are Dancing Noodle, Target, Texas Roadhouse, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Cherokee Trail Elementary School, Sierra Middle School, and Chaparral High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have any available units?
10787 South Twenty Mile Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have?
Some of 10787 South Twenty Mile Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10787 South Twenty Mile Road currently offering any rent specials?
10787 South Twenty Mile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10787 South Twenty Mile Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road is pet friendly.
Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road offer parking?
Yes, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road offers parking.
Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have a pool?
Yes, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road has a pool.
Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have accessible units?
No, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10787 South Twenty Mile Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs