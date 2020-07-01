10787 South Twenty Mile Road

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,117 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and enjoy access to the community pool, club house, or fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, and Railbender Skatepark. Also nearby are Dancing Noodle, Target, Texas Roadhouse, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Cherokee Trail Elementary School, Sierra Middle School, and Chaparral High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



