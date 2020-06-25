All apartments in Parker
10739 Kimball Street

10739 Kimball Street
Location

10739 Kimball Street, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Hardwood floors and attached 2 car garage. Great living space with a front living room and additional family room off of the kitchen. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 Kimball Street have any available units?
10739 Kimball Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10739 Kimball Street have?
Some of 10739 Kimball Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 Kimball Street currently offering any rent specials?
10739 Kimball Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 Kimball Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10739 Kimball Street is pet friendly.
Does 10739 Kimball Street offer parking?
Yes, 10739 Kimball Street offers parking.
Does 10739 Kimball Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10739 Kimball Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 Kimball Street have a pool?
No, 10739 Kimball Street does not have a pool.
Does 10739 Kimball Street have accessible units?
No, 10739 Kimball Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 Kimball Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10739 Kimball Street does not have units with dishwashers.
