Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:05 PM

10645 Clarkeville Way

10645 Clarkeville Way · No Longer Available
Location

10645 Clarkeville Way, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Parker! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy, decorative fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the back deck! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Clarkeville Way have any available units?
10645 Clarkeville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 Clarkeville Way have?
Some of 10645 Clarkeville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Clarkeville Way currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Clarkeville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Clarkeville Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 Clarkeville Way is pet friendly.
Does 10645 Clarkeville Way offer parking?
No, 10645 Clarkeville Way does not offer parking.
Does 10645 Clarkeville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 Clarkeville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Clarkeville Way have a pool?
No, 10645 Clarkeville Way does not have a pool.
Does 10645 Clarkeville Way have accessible units?
No, 10645 Clarkeville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Clarkeville Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10645 Clarkeville Way does not have units with dishwashers.
