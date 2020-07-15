604 Quartz Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Wonderful flat property with circle drive that can accommodate trailers in quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a wood burning stove, mud room, separate laundry with washer/dryer, brand new appliances, decks, and snow-capped views. There is a 200 square feet storage space attached to the house and another large separate shed. UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON, AFTER THE REMODEL

To schedule a showing please complete a rental application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com.