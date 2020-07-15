All apartments in Park County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

604 Quartz Circle

604 Quartz Circle · (303) 674-4300
Location

604 Quartz Circle, Park County, CO 80421

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Wonderful flat property with circle drive that can accommodate trailers in quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a wood burning stove, mud room, separate laundry with washer/dryer, brand new appliances, decks, and snow-capped views. There is a 200 square feet storage space attached to the house and another large separate shed. Updated pictures coming after the remodel.
To schedule a showing please complete a rental application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

