604 Quartz Circle

Amenities
Wonderful flat property with circle drive that can accommodate trailers in quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a wood burning stove, mud room, separate laundry with washer/dryer, brand new appliances, decks, and snow-capped views. There is a 200 square feet storage space attached to the house and another large separate shed. Updated pictures coming after the remodel.
To schedule a showing please complete a rental application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com.
Wonderful flat property with circle drive that can accommodate trailers in quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a wood burning stove, mud room, separate laundry with washer/dryer, brand new appliances, decks, and snow-capped views. There is a 200 square feet storage space attached to the house and another large separate shed. UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON, AFTER THE REMODEL
To schedule a showing please complete a rental application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com.