Parachute, CO
105 Creek Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:18 AM

105 Creek Street

105 Creek St · (970) 379-5383
Location

105 Creek St, Parachute, CO 81635

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ranch style single family home with open floor plan, large master suite with 5 piece bath and large fenced back patio area. $1,550 Plus Utilities | $1,850 Security Deposit. Available September 1st, 2020 No Smoking/Pets Considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Creek Street have any available units?
105 Creek Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Creek Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Creek Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Creek Street offers parking.
Does 105 Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Creek Street have a pool?
No, 105 Creek Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Creek Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Creek Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Creek Street does not have units with air conditioning.
