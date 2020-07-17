105 Creek Street

Amenities

Ranch style single family home with open floor plan, large master suite with 5 piece bath and large fenced back patio area. $1,550 Plus Utilities | $1,850 Security Deposit. Available September 1st, 2020 No Smoking/Pets Considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.