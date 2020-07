Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed coffee bar lobby new construction pet friendly sauna

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Northglenn, CO. Seconds from I-25 and 120th Avenue, Carrick Bend Apartments offer a luxurious twist to relaxation and ultimate convenience. Carrick Bend is centrally located between Boulder and Downtown Denver, offering residents a dynamic atmosphere of city and scenic activities. Residents can enjoy a range of nearby tasteful dining, exclusive shopping, and exhilarating entertainment. Also, we are just minutes away from Telecom and Healthcare Industries.



From our spacious one, two, and three bedrooms, Carrick Bend provides a home dedicated to elegance, business, and play. By providing beautiful quartz countertops, gourmet kitchen space, and stainless steel under mounts, our resident’s will continue to thrive in absolute luxury. Carrick Bend provides a pet-friendly environment and a variety of impeccable amenities. Residents can relax at our year-round state-of-the-art swimming pool and spa or enjoy a refreshing