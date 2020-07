Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub

At Beacon House Apartments, have everything you can expect in a great home. You'll find newly renovated, contemporary one and two bedroom floor plans with spacious living rooms, great kitchens with Birchwood cabinetry and black appliances, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private balconies and patios in our apartments in Northglenn, CO. Details like brushed nickel fixtures and lighting, central AC, and walk-in closets are what make Beacon House your perfect home!