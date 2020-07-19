All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 85 E 106th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
85 E 106th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

85 E 106th Pl

85 East 106th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

85 East 106th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
** Available Now **

Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home. This 1000+ square foot home includes kitchen appliances and features an expansive finished basement with two additional rooms, upgraded lighting, fresh neutral painted walls, spacious laundry room with washer/dryer included, fenced backyard, and attached garage with workbench.

No Pets
No Section 8

Highlights:
-Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and microwave included
-Upgraded light fixtures
-Neutral painted walls
-Fenced backyard
-Elongated garage with work bench
-Expansive finished basement with 2 additional rooms
-Spacious laundry room with washer/dryer included and plenty of storage shelving

Schools:
-The Studio School K-5
-Colorado Virtual Academy
-Northglenn High School

Conveniently located off 104th Ave and Grant Drive

For showings contact Christine at christine@newagere.com or 720-469-9116

For more information on this GREAT property or to APPLY, visit
http://www.newagere.com

Hurry, this property will NOT last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 E 106th Pl have any available units?
85 E 106th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 85 E 106th Pl have?
Some of 85 E 106th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 E 106th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
85 E 106th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 E 106th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 85 E 106th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 85 E 106th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 85 E 106th Pl offers parking.
Does 85 E 106th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 E 106th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 E 106th Pl have a pool?
No, 85 E 106th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 85 E 106th Pl have accessible units?
No, 85 E 106th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 85 E 106th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 E 106th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 E 106th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 E 106th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with ParkingNorthglenn Dog Friendly Apartments
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder