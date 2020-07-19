85 E 106th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

** Available Now **



Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home. This 1000+ square foot home includes kitchen appliances and features an expansive finished basement with two additional rooms, upgraded lighting, fresh neutral painted walls, spacious laundry room with washer/dryer included, fenced backyard, and attached garage with workbench.



No Pets

No Section 8



Highlights:

-Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove and microwave included

-Upgraded light fixtures

-Neutral painted walls

-Fenced backyard

-Elongated garage with work bench

-Expansive finished basement with 2 additional rooms

-Spacious laundry room with washer/dryer included and plenty of storage shelving



Schools:

-The Studio School K-5

-Colorado Virtual Academy

-Northglenn High School



Conveniently located off 104th Ave and Grant Drive



For showings contact Christine at christine@newagere.com or 720-469-9116



For more information on this GREAT property or to APPLY, visit

http://www.newagere.com



Hurry, this property will NOT last long!