68 E 109th Pl

Available 03/15/20 Northglenn 4 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238507



4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2008 sqft. Solid brick Perl Mack home with 1 car garage. This home has just been remodeled including: New water heater, new refrigerator, dishwasher, hood and newer stove. Granite tile on kitchen counters. All new paint, refinished hardwood floors on main floor. Newly remodeled kitchen, new carpet in the basement. Large laundry room in basement, Washer & Dryer included. Central Air. Low maintenance xeriscape front yard with fenced back yard. RV parking next to driveway as well as behind fence. Large covered patio for summertime enjoyment. Easy access to I-25 and close to the new RTD N line scheduled to be opening soon.

