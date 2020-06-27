All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

68 E 109th Pl

68 East 109th Place · No Longer Available
Location

68 East 109th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 03/15/20 Northglenn 4 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238507

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2008 sqft. Solid brick Perl Mack home with 1 car garage. This home has just been remodeled including: New water heater, new refrigerator, dishwasher, hood and newer stove. Granite tile on kitchen counters. All new paint, refinished hardwood floors on main floor. Newly remodeled kitchen, new carpet in the basement. Large laundry room in basement, Washer & Dryer included. Central Air. Low maintenance xeriscape front yard with fenced back yard. RV parking next to driveway as well as behind fence. Large covered patio for summertime enjoyment. Easy access to I-25 and close to the new RTD N line scheduled to be opening soon.
Property Id 238507

(RLNE5621055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E 109th Pl have any available units?
68 E 109th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 68 E 109th Pl have?
Some of 68 E 109th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E 109th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
68 E 109th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E 109th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 E 109th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 68 E 109th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 68 E 109th Pl offers parking.
Does 68 E 109th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 E 109th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E 109th Pl have a pool?
No, 68 E 109th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 68 E 109th Pl have accessible units?
No, 68 E 109th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E 109th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 E 109th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 E 109th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 E 109th Pl has units with air conditioning.

