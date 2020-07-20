Rent Calculator
620 E 104th Pl
620 East 104th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
620 East 104th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home, w/d hookups, dogs negotiable.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4810307)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 E 104th Pl have any available units?
620 E 104th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northglenn, CO
.
Is 620 E 104th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
620 E 104th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 E 104th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 E 104th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 620 E 104th Pl offer parking?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 620 E 104th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 E 104th Pl have a pool?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 620 E 104th Pl have accessible units?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 620 E 104th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 E 104th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 E 104th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
