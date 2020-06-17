All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

440 Garland drive Unit A

440 Garland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

440 Garland Dr, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
440 Garland drive Unit A - Property Id: 118356

w/d hookups off-street parking
no smoking
Gorgeous Fully Remodel large home
440 Garland Dr A, Northglenn, CO 80233
$2,495/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1960
Sq Footage: 2288 sqft.
Bedrooms: 6 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Off street reserved
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,495
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK with nonrefundable deposit and pet rent. Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118356
Property Id 118356

(RLNE4859398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have any available units?
440 Garland drive Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 440 Garland drive Unit A have?
Some of 440 Garland drive Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Garland drive Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
440 Garland drive Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Garland drive Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Garland drive Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 440 Garland drive Unit A offers parking.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Garland drive Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have a pool?
No, 440 Garland drive Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have accessible units?
No, 440 Garland drive Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Garland drive Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Garland drive Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Garland drive Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
