Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

440 Garland drive Unit A - Property Id: 118356



w/d hookups off-street parking

no smoking

Gorgeous Fully Remodel large home

440 Garland Dr A, Northglenn, CO 80233

$2,495/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1960

Sq Footage: 2288 sqft.

Bedrooms: 6 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Off street reserved

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,495

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK with nonrefundable deposit and pet rent. Less

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118356

Property Id 118356



(RLNE4859398)