Amenities
440 Garland drive Unit A - Property Id: 118356
w/d hookups off-street parking
no smoking
Gorgeous Fully Remodel large home
440 Garland Dr A, Northglenn, CO 80233
$2,495/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1960
Sq Footage: 2288 sqft.
Bedrooms: 6 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Off street reserved
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,495
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK with nonrefundable deposit and pet rent. Less
