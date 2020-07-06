2266 E 111th Dr

Amenities
Holiday Move In Special!! $900 due at move in, $900 due the following month. Wonderful Townhome in Fox Run, conveniently located near the new light rail, park and ride, Thornton Rec, parks, trails, shopping and dining!
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood flooring on the main level.
Master bedroom has a private full bath and walk-in closet.
Washer and dryer included
Private fenced yard
Attached 1-car garage
Application fee is $45/applicant
No prior evictions
For a private showing, please call or text 303-725-2580 for more information.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188621)