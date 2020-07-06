2266 E 111th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Holiday Move In Special!! $900 due at move in, $900 due the following month. Wonderful Townhome in Fox Run, conveniently located near the new light rail, park and ride, Thornton Rec, parks, trails, shopping and dining!

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood flooring on the main level.

Master bedroom has a private full bath and walk-in closet.

Washer and dryer included

Private fenced yard

Attached 1-car garage

Application fee is $45/applicant

No prior evictions



For a private showing, please call or text 303-725-2580 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5188621)