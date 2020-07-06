All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2266 E 111th Dr

2266 East 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2266 East 111th Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Holiday Move In Special!! $900 due at move in, $900 due the following month. Wonderful Townhome in Fox Run, conveniently located near the new light rail, park and ride, Thornton Rec, parks, trails, shopping and dining!
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood flooring on the main level.
Master bedroom has a private full bath and walk-in closet.
Washer and dryer included
Private fenced yard
Attached 1-car garage
Application fee is $45/applicant
No prior evictions

For a private showing, please call or text 303-725-2580 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 E 111th Dr have any available units?
2266 E 111th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2266 E 111th Dr have?
Some of 2266 E 111th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 E 111th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2266 E 111th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 E 111th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2266 E 111th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2266 E 111th Dr offers parking.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 E 111th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr have a pool?
No, 2266 E 111th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2266 E 111th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 E 111th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 E 111th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 E 111th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

