Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
188 E 108th Ave
188 East 108th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
188 East 108th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets possible with approval, no smoking.
This is a nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Northglenn. Available February.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 188 E 108th Ave have any available units?
188 E 108th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northglenn, CO
.
Is 188 E 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
188 E 108th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 E 108th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 E 108th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 188 E 108th Ave offer parking?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 188 E 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 E 108th Ave have a pool?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 188 E 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 188 E 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 E 108th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 E 108th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
