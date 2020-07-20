11067 Livingston Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234 Northglenn
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 05/25/19 OPEN HOUSE APRIL 27TH 9AM-11:30AM RSVP BY TEXT - Property Id: 110929
Recently remodeled with newer appliances/lighting and plumbing fixtures! New HVAC and windows. Slab granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings and spacious living area! Huge corner lot with mature landscaping and newer irrigation system. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110929 Property Id 110929
(RLNE4811455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have any available units?
11067 Livingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11067 Livingston Dr have?
Some of 11067 Livingston Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11067 Livingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11067 Livingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11067 Livingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11067 Livingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr offer parking?
No, 11067 Livingston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11067 Livingston Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have a pool?
No, 11067 Livingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have accessible units?
No, 11067 Livingston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11067 Livingston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11067 Livingston Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11067 Livingston Dr has units with air conditioning.