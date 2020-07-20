11067 Livingston Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 05/25/19 OPEN HOUSE APRIL 27TH 9AM-11:30AM RSVP BY TEXT - Property Id: 110929



Recently remodeled with newer appliances/lighting and plumbing fixtures! New HVAC and windows. Slab granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings and spacious living area! Huge corner lot with mature landscaping and newer irrigation system.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110929

Property Id 110929



(RLNE4811455)