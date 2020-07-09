All apartments in Northglenn
108 E 109th Pl
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

108 E 109th Pl

108 East 109th Place · No Longer Available
Location

108 East 109th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY Renovated 4 bed 2 bath plus garage - Property Id: 285494

Beautiful 1 Story, 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home with basement. Remodeled and move-in ready. This lovely family home has new kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and beautiful granite complete with new stainless appliances. The entire house has new carpet and vinyl plank floors. The interior has been freshly painted in a beautiful two tone scheme. The main upstairs bathroom has beautiful custom tile with mosaic accent. The basement is finished with a large family room and 2 more bedrooms and a large fully remodeled bathroom. This home has a nice size backyard perfect for a summer BBQ. The exterior has also been painted. BRAND new furnace, BRAND new water heater and BRAND new central AC. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285494
Property Id 285494

(RLNE5798454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E 109th Pl have any available units?
108 E 109th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 108 E 109th Pl have?
Some of 108 E 109th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E 109th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
108 E 109th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E 109th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 E 109th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 108 E 109th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 108 E 109th Pl offers parking.
Does 108 E 109th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 E 109th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E 109th Pl have a pool?
No, 108 E 109th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 108 E 109th Pl have accessible units?
No, 108 E 109th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E 109th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 E 109th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E 109th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 E 109th Pl has units with air conditioning.

