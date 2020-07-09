108 E 109th Pl

Amenities

FULLY Renovated 4 bed 2 bath plus garage - Property Id: 285494



Beautiful 1 Story, 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home with basement. Remodeled and move-in ready. This lovely family home has new kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and beautiful granite complete with new stainless appliances. The entire house has new carpet and vinyl plank floors. The interior has been freshly painted in a beautiful two tone scheme. The main upstairs bathroom has beautiful custom tile with mosaic accent. The basement is finished with a large family room and 2 more bedrooms and a large fully remodeled bathroom. This home has a nice size backyard perfect for a summer BBQ. The exterior has also been painted. BRAND new furnace, BRAND new water heater and BRAND new central AC. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

