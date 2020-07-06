10483 Franklin St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1e82290fe ----

EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend.



To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com



A large ranch style home on a quiet street with good schools. A large patio for summer entertaining opens onto a large fenced yard with a dog run or a fenced garden. The kitchen is all new and gorgeous with hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops. The recently polished hardwood floors shine with a warm glow. Plenty of room and another bedroom in the basement. Large family room and plenty of storage in the basement utility room or the outside storage shed, All of our homes include an automatic garage door opener.



EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend.



To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com.