Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10483 Franklin St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10483 Franklin St

10483 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

10483 Franklin Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1e82290fe ----
EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend.

To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com

A large ranch style home on a quiet street with good schools. A large patio for summer entertaining opens onto a large fenced yard with a dog run or a fenced garden. The kitchen is all new and gorgeous with hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops. The recently polished hardwood floors shine with a warm glow. Plenty of room and another bedroom in the basement. Large family room and plenty of storage in the basement utility room or the outside storage shed, All of our homes include an automatic garage door opener.

EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend.

To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10483 Franklin St have any available units?
10483 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10483 Franklin St have?
Some of 10483 Franklin St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10483 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
10483 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10483 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10483 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 10483 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 10483 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 10483 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10483 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10483 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 10483 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 10483 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 10483 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 10483 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10483 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10483 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10483 Franklin St has units with air conditioning.

