Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

10308 Fox Ct.

10308 Fox Court · No Longer Available
Location

10308 Fox Court, Northglenn, CO 80260
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
online portal
10308 Fox Ct. Available 05/04/20 Spacious 4BD, 3BA Northglenn Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Backyard - Conveniently located just off I-25 and within minutes to several shopping centers, parks and open spaces, this single family home features a spacious finished basement and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a huge yard, including a fenced-in backyard with a shed, as well as a one-car garage and covered carport. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $55 monthly fee that covers water.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3792206)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Fox Ct. have any available units?
10308 Fox Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10308 Fox Ct. have?
Some of 10308 Fox Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Fox Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Fox Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Fox Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10308 Fox Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Fox Ct. offers parking.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10308 Fox Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. have a pool?
No, 10308 Fox Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10308 Fox Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10308 Fox Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10308 Fox Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10308 Fox Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
