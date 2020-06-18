Amenities
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails. The complex features two large laundry rooms, tennis courts, playground, and ample parking. Complex does not allow dogs. Bikes and patio furniture allowed on Deck.
NO DOGS. Cat negotiable with additional deposit.
No Smoking
Non-Student
Lease Dates:7/10/2020-7/5/2021
Tenant pays all utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in Flat rate of $50 per month;
Gas and electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com
We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!
All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
