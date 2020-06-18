All apartments in Niwot
8050 Niwot Road # 2

8050 Niwot Road · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8050 Niwot Road # 2 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
dogs allowed
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails. The complex features two large laundry rooms, tennis courts, playground, and ample parking. Complex does not allow dogs. Bikes and patio furniture allowed on Deck.
NO DOGS. Cat negotiable with additional deposit.
No Smoking
Non-Student

Lease Dates:7/10/2020-7/5/2021

Tenant pays all utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in Flat rate of $50 per month;
Gas and electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3284630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have any available units?
8050 Niwot Road # 2 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have?
Some of 8050 Niwot Road # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 Niwot Road # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8050 Niwot Road # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 Niwot Road # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does offer parking.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have a pool?
No, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have accessible units?
No, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8050 Niwot Road # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8050 Niwot Road # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

