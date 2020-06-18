Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground tennis court dogs allowed

8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails. The complex features two large laundry rooms, tennis courts, playground, and ample parking. Complex does not allow dogs. Bikes and patio furniture allowed on Deck.

NO DOGS. Cat negotiable with additional deposit.

No Smoking

Non-Student



Lease Dates:7/10/2020-7/5/2021



Tenant pays all utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in Flat rate of $50 per month;

Gas and electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3284630)