Montrose, CO
Park Garden
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

Park Garden

900 South 1st Street · (970) 249-2588
Location

900 South 1st Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
All utilities included. Tenant pays electric over $60.00 each month.
No Pets
Nestled near the stream, on the South-side of town, and overlooking Duarte Park is “The RETREAT” where residents can find clean 1 or 2 bedroom apartments that are pre-wired for ultra-high speed, business class internet service & satellite tv service. Very close to the popular Horsefly Restaurant, Coffee Trader, and all of the merchants on Main Street. Montrose Memorial Hospital is also nearby & easy to walk to.

2016 has brought extensive renovation to the property. Each apartment comes with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven, range hood and air conditioner. Many of the apartments have private balconies or yard areas. There is a common picnic area and updated laundry facility as well. If you are looking for a nice place to call "Home" in Montrose, then “The RETREAT” is a great place to consider -especially for anyone who loves accessing the outdoors along walking/bike pathways at Duarte Park.

Rental Features
• Cable & Satellite TV ready
• Wired for Ultra-High Speed Internet
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Oven / range
• Laundry room
Property Features
o Picnic area
o Overlooks park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Garden have any available units?
Park Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montrose, CO.
What amenities does Park Garden have?
Some of Park Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Park Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Garden pet-friendly?
No, Park Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montrose.
Does Park Garden offer parking?
No, Park Garden does not offer parking.
Does Park Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Garden have a pool?
No, Park Garden does not have a pool.
Does Park Garden have accessible units?
No, Park Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Park Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Garden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Garden has units with air conditioning.
