Park Garden

2 Bedroom

1 Bath

All utilities included. Tenant pays electric over $60.00 each month.

No Pets

Nestled near the stream, on the South-side of town, and overlooking Duarte Park is “The RETREAT” where residents can find clean 1 or 2 bedroom apartments that are pre-wired for ultra-high speed, business class internet service & satellite tv service. Very close to the popular Horsefly Restaurant, Coffee Trader, and all of the merchants on Main Street. Montrose Memorial Hospital is also nearby & easy to walk to.



2016 has brought extensive renovation to the property. Each apartment comes with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven, range hood and air conditioner. Many of the apartments have private balconies or yard areas. There is a common picnic area and updated laundry facility as well. If you are looking for a nice place to call "Home" in Montrose, then “The RETREAT” is a great place to consider -especially for anyone who loves accessing the outdoors along walking/bike pathways at Duarte Park.



Rental Features

• Cable & Satellite TV ready

• Wired for Ultra-High Speed Internet

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Oven / range

• Laundry room

Property Features

o Picnic area

o Overlooks park