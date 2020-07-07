Rent Calculator
531 N 3rd St.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
531 N 3rd St.
531 North 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
531 North 3rd Street, Montrose, CO 81401
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio Apartment
1 Bath
550 Sq. Ft.
Storage shed
One cat or one small dog
Owner pays W/S/T
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 N 3rd St. have any available units?
531 N 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montrose, CO
.
Is 531 N 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
531 N 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 N 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 N 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 531 N 3rd St. offer parking?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 531 N 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 N 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 531 N 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 531 N 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 N 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 N 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
