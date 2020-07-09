All apartments in Montrose
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:10 AM

1908 G Whitehouse Drive

1908 White House Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1908 White House Dr, Montrose, CO 81401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed
2 bath
upper level
No Pets, Tenants pays Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have any available units?
1908 G Whitehouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montrose, CO.
Is 1908 G Whitehouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 G Whitehouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 G Whitehouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montrose.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive offer parking?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
