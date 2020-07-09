Rent Calculator
All apartments in Montrose
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1908 G Whitehouse Drive
1908 White House Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1908 White House Dr, Montrose, CO 81401
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed
2 bath
upper level
No Pets, Tenants pays Electric
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have any available units?
1908 G Whitehouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montrose, CO
.
Is 1908 G Whitehouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 G Whitehouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 G Whitehouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montrose
.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive offer parking?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 G Whitehouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 G Whitehouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
