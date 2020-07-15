All apartments in Montrose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1045 S. 3rd - 8

1045 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1045 South 3rd Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Tenant pays electric
No Pets
Upstairs Unit
Owner included Gas for heat
Tenant pays electricity only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have any available units?
1045 S. 3rd - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montrose, CO.
Is 1045 S. 3rd - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1045 S. 3rd - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 S. 3rd - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montrose.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 offer parking?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have a pool?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 S. 3rd - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 S. 3rd - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
