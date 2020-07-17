Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

234 S Tamera Ave Available 08/03/20 Ranch Style Home on Extra Large Lot! - 4 Bed, 2 Bath

Brand New Carpet Throughout

Full, Unfinished Basement

Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

Washer/Dryer Included

GFA Heat & Central A/C

2 Car Attached Garage

Huge, Fenced Yard

Patio

No HOA

Room for Boat/RV Storage

Dogs and Cats Allowed With $300 Non Refundable Pet fee for 1st pet and $200 Refundable Pet Fee for 2nd Pet



To schedule a showing please call (970) 714-2003



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE5886494)