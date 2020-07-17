All apartments in Milliken
234 S Tamera Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

234 S Tamera Ave

234 South Tamera Avenue · (970) 714-2003
Location

234 South Tamera Avenue, Milliken, CO 80543

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 234 S Tamera Ave · Avail. Aug 3

$1,925

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
234 S Tamera Ave Available 08/03/20 Ranch Style Home on Extra Large Lot! - 4 Bed, 2 Bath
Brand New Carpet Throughout
Full, Unfinished Basement
Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Included
GFA Heat & Central A/C
2 Car Attached Garage
Huge, Fenced Yard
Patio
No HOA
Room for Boat/RV Storage
Dogs and Cats Allowed With $300 Non Refundable Pet fee for 1st pet and $200 Refundable Pet Fee for 2nd Pet

To schedule a showing please call (970) 714-2003

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE5886494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

