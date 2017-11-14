9779 Mayfair St Unit F

Amenities

*****AVAILABLE MAY 16TH*****



DON'T MISS OUT !



This is great 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse located in Englewood is 1,164 sqft. With this open floor, the kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room area and offers lots of space. This unit receives full sunlight and free from road side noise. The environment is quiet and sound free.



It includes 1 car attached garage, washer and dryer and private balcony.



***Tenant will be responsible for Utilities that include Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.****



FEATURES:

2 Bed/2 Bath

All Kitchen Appliances Included

Pantry

A/C

Washer/Dryer

Attached Large 1 Car Garage

Balcony



Will consider pets

NO Section 8



To schedule a showing, please contact Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver at oliver@newagere.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.