Meridian, CO
9779 Mayfair St Unit F
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

9779 Mayfair St Unit F

9779 Mayfair St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9779 Mayfair St, Meridian, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*****AVAILABLE MAY 16TH*****

DON'T MISS OUT !

This is great 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse located in Englewood is 1,164 sqft. With this open floor, the kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room area and offers lots of space. This unit receives full sunlight and free from road side noise. The environment is quiet and sound free.

It includes 1 car attached garage, washer and dryer and private balcony.

***Tenant will be responsible for Utilities that include Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.****

FEATURES:
2 Bed/2 Bath
All Kitchen Appliances Included
Pantry
A/C
Washer/Dryer
Attached Large 1 Car Garage
Balcony

Will consider pets
NO Section 8

To schedule a showing, please contact Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver at oliver@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have any available units?
9779 Mayfair St Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have?
Some of 9779 Mayfair St Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9779 Mayfair St Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
9779 Mayfair St Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9779 Mayfair St Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F offers parking.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have a pool?
No, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have accessible units?
No, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F has units with dishwashers.
Does 9779 Mayfair St Unit F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9779 Mayfair St Unit F has units with air conditioning.
