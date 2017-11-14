All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 12543 Swansea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, CO
/
12543 Swansea Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM

12543 Swansea Drive

12543 Swansea Drive · (720) 594-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12543 Swansea Drive, Meridian, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Parker! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12543 Swansea Drive have any available units?
12543 Swansea Drive has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12543 Swansea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12543 Swansea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12543 Swansea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12543 Swansea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive offer parking?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive have a pool?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive have accessible units?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12543 Swansea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12543 Swansea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12543 Swansea Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St
Meridian, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian Apartments with Gym
Meridian Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO
Erie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity