10268 Hadrian Court

Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a 3 car garage. Over 2200 square feet with an additional 1068 sq. ft. unfinished in the basement which is great for storage. Located on a cul-de-sac. A perfect location. Close to a park, a playground, walking and biking trails, the Wildlife Experience, Park Meadows, The Light Rail and Sky Ridge Hospital. Light, bright, open, vaulted ceilings, separate living and family room and large open kitchen. Custom closets, BOSE sound system. Up-graded lighting. LCD TV. learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103