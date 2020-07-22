Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:09 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lyons offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi...

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
622 - 3rd Avenue
622 3rd Avenue, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2128 sqft
622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,793
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
4 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,583
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 LILAC
1021 Lilac Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1694 sqft
1021 LILAC Available 09/01/20 1021 Lilac St Longmont - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of personality. Located close to Loomiller park in the St. Vrain school district of Longmont. The home comes equipped with a washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 No Longer Accepting Applications at this time. - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
464 Main Street #B
464 Main St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Beautiful Loft Apartment in the Heart of Downtown Longmont - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment with an office. Lots of windows with great views.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
4854 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
156 Sunset
156 Sunset Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1154 sqft
156 Sunset Available 09/25/20 - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home, fenced yard, pets negotiable. (RLNE4411010)

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 Venice St
1406 Venice Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house. See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue Available 08/03/20 Lovely Longmont Ranch for Lease Backs up to a Park! - This home has 3 bedrooms and two baths, including a large main floor master bedroom and master suite.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
1077 Laramie Blvd #D
1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
1424 Sepia Avenue
1424 Sepia Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1126 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome will welcome you with 1,503 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge at Twin Peaks
2424 9th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1026 sqft
Our two bedroom two bath floorplan features a dual master layout with oversized closets and full bathroom in both rooms! The apartment has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, two-tone designer paint, tile backspash

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1334 19th Avenue
1334 19th Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
We provide a discounted rent amount to Tenants with good references. We will call your references and confirm. This provides a $500 rent discount per month. From $2495 per month down to only $1995 per month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lyons, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lyons offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lyons. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lyons can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

