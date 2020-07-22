Apartment List
/
CO
/
lyons
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lyons apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
622 - 3rd Avenue
622 3rd Avenue, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2128 sqft
622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Park Dr
537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf. See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Lyons
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,503
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
26 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,793
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,648
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
17 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
31 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 LILAC
1021 Lilac Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1694 sqft
1021 LILAC Available 09/01/20 1021 Lilac St Longmont - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of personality. Located close to Loomiller park in the St. Vrain school district of Longmont. The home comes equipped with a washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4526 Calabria Place
4526 Calabria Place, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2415 sqft
4526 Calabria Place Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent in the Beautifully Maintained Renaissance Community of Longmont - Home in the beautifully maintained Renaissance community! Park Location-5 Acres of play area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 No Longer Accepting Applications at this time. - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
464 Main Street #B
464 Main St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Beautiful Loft Apartment in the Heart of Downtown Longmont - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment with an office. Lots of windows with great views.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
4854 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Judson Street
2201 Judson Street, Longmont, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
2201 Judson Street Available 08/07/20 4 Beds with 2 private offices in NW Longmont! - Expansive custom brick home in a great location close to schools, shopping and parks. Easy access to Denver and Boulder.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Hackberry Cir
2124 Hackberry Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
2124 Hackberry Cir Available 09/14/20 - 1272 sf, finished basement, separate dining room, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air, family room with fireplace, 2 car garage attached, fenced yard, one dog negotiable under 40 lbs. (RLNE3756454)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 Venice St
1406 Venice Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house. See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lyons, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lyons apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, CONiwot, COBerthoud, COGunbarrel, COErie, COLafayette, COLouisville, CO
Johnstown, COSuperior, COWindsor, COFederal Heights, COCommerce City, COShaw Heights, COSeverance, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COBerkley, COWelby, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College