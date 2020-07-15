Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO with garages

Lyons apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Park Dr
537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf. See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Lyons
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
19 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Hackberry Cir
2124 Hackberry Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
2124 Hackberry Cir Available 09/14/20 - 1272 sf, finished basement, separate dining room, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air, family room with fireplace, 2 car garage attached, fenced yard, one dog negotiable under 40 lbs. (RLNE3756454)

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4228 Riley Drive
4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2064 sqft
Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and more! Kitchen is spacious, has stainless

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3830 Staghorn Drive
3830 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1588 sqft
3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Bowen Street
211 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Lots of Light in this Garden Level Duplex in Old Town Longmont - Great Old Town Longmont location. Lots of light in this garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1733 Spencer Street
1733 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1695 sqft
1733 Spencer Street Available 07/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN NW LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Lovely, well maintained home in NW Longmont located in a quiet neighborhood. Bright & open floor plan with great layout & updated interior.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lyons, CO

Lyons apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

