23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO
537 Park Dr
537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf. See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.
622 - 3rd Avenue
622 3rd Avenue, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2128 sqft
622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.
Results within 10 miles of Lyons
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.
Dakota Ridge
1077 Laramie Blvd #D
1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.
1034 Pratt St
1034 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
725 sqft
1034 Pratt St Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, 1034 Pratt St. Longmont. CO 80501 - 2 BR, 1 bath, charming 1950`s home. wheelchair accessible (Ramps in front and back). NO GARAGE, street parking ONLY, driveway is for the house in the back.
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.
Stonebridge at Twin Peaks
2424 9th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1026 sqft
Our two bedroom two bath floorplan features a dual master layout with oversized closets and full bathroom in both rooms! The apartment has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, two-tone designer paint, tile backspash
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.
18 Ash Court, # 18
18 Ash Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
For rent 18 Ash Ct. Unit #18 - Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhouse style apartment, small private patio area. Dishwasher, off-street parking. Stock Photos may not be exact. $95 flat monthly fee for water and gas.
3 Ash Court #7
3 Ash Ct, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
For rent 3 Ash Court Unit #7 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. 3 Ash/4 Birch Court, near Hover and Purdue. Updated kitchen, $995 rent, $995 security deposit. $35 flat monthly fee for water. Sorry no pets allowed. Off-street parking, on-site laundry.
211 Bowen Street
211 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Lots of Light in this Garden Level Duplex in Old Town Longmont - Great Old Town Longmont location. Lots of light in this garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
213 Sherman
213 South Sherman Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
768 sqft
213 Sherman Available 05/24/19 - Approx 800 sf, D/W, W/D hookups, additional storage, fenced yard, sprinkler system, off street parking, no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3879640)
8060 Niwot Road - 16 E
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
What a great deal for Boulder county living! Upper level unit, with 2 spacious bedrooms, nice size living room with wood flooring. Comfortable covered deck. Gas range. Indoor Air conditioner available. wamp cooling.
1233 Sumner St
1233 Sumner Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
930 sqft
1233 Sumner St Available 08/28/20 - 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home, W/D hook ups, fenced yard, Garage and Storage, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1836474)
18 Ash Court, # 7
18 Ash Ct, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
For rent- 18 Ash Court Unit #7 Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms. Townhouse style apartment, with small private patio area. Dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, off-street parking. $95 flat monthly fee for water and gas.
