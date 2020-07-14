All apartments in Loveland
Loveland, CO
Alder Square Townhomes
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Alder Square Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
701 South Tyler Avenue · (240) 847-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Loveland
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Thompson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alder Square Townhomes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for superb townhome living in Loveland, CO? Come home to Alder Square Townhomes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, smoke-free community in a convenient location. You can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters, entertainment is just a few minutes away. We are only minutes from Highway 34 so commuting around Colorado is a breeze.\n\nYou're going to love the openness of our two bedroom floor plan. Designed to make life enjoyable, we've included a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator, and each has an enclosed patio. Your pets are welcome at Alder Square Townhomes, as they are family, too.\n\nDont feel like leaving home? You don't have to. You can relax with our high-speed internet access. You also can choose from an array of amenities that include storage units and a laundry facility. We are open Monday through Friday and would love the opportunity to show you our beautiful community! Come and see what living at Alder Square Townhomes in Loveland, CO has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $29 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $230 admin fee
Additional: Utility Transfer Fee( water, trash, sewer, pest control)- $15
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alder Square Townhomes have any available units?
Alder Square Townhomes has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Alder Square Townhomes have?
Some of Alder Square Townhomes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alder Square Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Alder Square Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alder Square Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Alder Square Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Alder Square Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Alder Square Townhomes offers parking.
Does Alder Square Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alder Square Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alder Square Townhomes have a pool?
No, Alder Square Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Alder Square Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Alder Square Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Alder Square Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alder Square Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
