in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This well maintained 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is located in North Loveland & Features:

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer Included

Gas Fireplace

Open Floor Plan

Full Finished Basement

Over 2000 Sq. Ft.

Built in 1998

GFA Heat & Central A/C

2 Car Attached Garage

Mature, Fenced Yard With Sprinkler System

Large Deck

Storage Shed

Tenant Pays All Utilities

$2125/Month

2 Pets Approved with Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee per species

MF 7/3/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5697



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE5101475)