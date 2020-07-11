All apartments in Loveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

319 E 40th St.

319 East 40th Street · (720) 899-5697
Location

319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO 80538
Northeast Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 319 E 40th St. · Avail. Sep 15

$2,125

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This well maintained 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is located in North Loveland & Features:
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer Included
Gas Fireplace
Open Floor Plan
Full Finished Basement
Over 2000 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1998
GFA Heat & Central A/C
2 Car Attached Garage
Mature, Fenced Yard With Sprinkler System
Large Deck
Storage Shed
Tenant Pays All Utilities
$2125/Month
2 Pets Approved with Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee per species
MF 7/3/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5697

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE5101475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 E 40th St. have any available units?
319 E 40th St. has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 E 40th St. have?
Some of 319 E 40th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 E 40th St. currently offering any rent specials?
319 E 40th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 E 40th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 E 40th St. is pet friendly.
Does 319 E 40th St. offer parking?
Yes, 319 E 40th St. offers parking.
Does 319 E 40th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 E 40th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 E 40th St. have a pool?
No, 319 E 40th St. does not have a pool.
Does 319 E 40th St. have accessible units?
No, 319 E 40th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 319 E 40th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 E 40th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
