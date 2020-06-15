Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

Nice open floor plan

2 car attached garage

Sprinkler system

2072 Sq. Ft.

One year lease

2 small dogs under 25lbs with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent for 1st pet $50/month for 2nd. No cats or caged animals please.

Tenant pays all utilities

Central Heat/Air

Washer/dryer hook ups

Zero-scape backyard

Newer flooring in living room, bedrooms, and stairs.

Newer paint



To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5724



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



